BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Toys “R” Us store in Big Flats has officially been converted into a car wash and is open for business, offering free washes for its first week.

Valet Auto Wash is holding a grand opening event from Nov. 1-6, offering free washes for the whole week. Workers were first seen at the location earlier this summer.

“I think what sets us apart as a car wash: we’re very much into technology and automation,” said Jessica Rowe, manager of the Big Flats location. “So we don’t do any hand-prepping here. We have extensive equipment that we use to do the cleaning instead.”

According to Rowe and Valet’s website, the Big Flats location north of the Arnot Mall features tiered price options for the tunnel wash, as well as self-service vacuums. Details on how to sign up for the free washes can be found on the Valet website.

The once-popular toy store chain went bankrupt and closed all its locations in 2018. However, in July 2022, it was announced that Toys “R” Us would be returning inside Macy’s locations across the country.