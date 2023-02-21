ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s American Heart Month, but it’s also still Black History month, and because African Americans have a significantly higher risk of heart issues than their white counterparts. There are experts who want them to listen up.

Dr. Julius Aitsebaomo says “As long as the blood pressure is less than 130 over 80mm you should be fine. If your blood pressure is consistently over 130 over 80mm then you have hypertension. If measured on two different occasions, then you really need to get with your health physician.”

He continues by saying, “If the blood pressure gets untreated and is persistently high for quite some time it can lead to 1. Heart attack, 2. Heart failure, and it could also lead to a stroke.

The CDC have shown that African Americans have a higher risk of death to hypertension.