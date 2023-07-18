ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM 18 News celebrates one of our own on his final day at the station.

18 Sports celebrates our own Digital Producer Carl Aldinger with a special 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer. Carl caught a giant 0.79 inch Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cracker near Catherine Creek. The awesome catch weighed in at 0.024 ounces.

Carl has served as Digital Producer at WETM since 2021, writing and overseeing web content for mytwintiers.com. Viewers may recognize Carl from his appearances on air, as the host of the “Watch Our Garden Grow” segment and various specials including, “Seneca Army Depot: Then & Now.”

18 News would like to thank Carl for all of his hard work and dedication. We wish him all of the best in the next chapter of his career!