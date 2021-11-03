CASA-Trinity opens community connections center in Danville

DANVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse of Livingston County has opened a Community Connection Center at 134 Main Street in Danville.

An open house for the opening is set for Friday, Nov. 5, from 2-7p.m. the connections center is the new location for their AIR Adventures in Recovery Program and Main Street Station Youth Clubhouse.

This center will be a safe space for adults and kids to enjoy and have access to the community

support meetings, art, and music, alternative and holistic wellness activities, a library with both recovery

and leisure literature, a gym with both independent and group fitness options, and more!

The AIR Adventures in Recovery Program is a community of sober individuals dedicated to providing

connection, peer support, and healthy fun outlets for those in recovery, their family members, and those in

the community that choose to live sober.

“This is such an exciting addition to the Dansville community,” said CASA-Trinity, Inc. Director of

Community-Based Services Brittany Jimenez. “Not only are we looking forward to everything this space

can offer, but we’ll also be able to engage with residents outside of our traditional treatment

environment.”

The Main Street Station Youth Clubhouse is a free program that is open to youth, ages 12-17, within

Livingston and Steuben Counties. Open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2-6p.m.