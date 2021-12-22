Cash reward offered after Mansfield Walmart theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect at the Mansfield Walmart.

Police are looking for any information regarding the driver of a Jeep who was allegedly involved in the theft on Dec. 9. The Jeep has a green roof and a black driver’s side door.

Any information regarding this vehicle and the identity of the owner can be provided to PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now