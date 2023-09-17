ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — This week is the perfect time for anyone who has been thinking about adopting a cat to bring home a new furry friend.

The Chemung County SPCA announced on Sept. 16 that the shelter will be waiving cat adoption fees through Sept. 23. This means that cats of all ages (including kittens) can be adopted at no cost through Saturday.

The shelter currently has over one dozen cats of all ages, sizes, and colors. Available cats can be seen on the SPCA’s website. To meet the cats, drop by the shelter between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter is located at 2435 state Route 352 in Elmira.

Those interested in adopting a cat during this promotion must have an approved adoption application. Adoption applications can be completed online or in person at the Chemung County SPCA.