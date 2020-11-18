Cat that was thrown from a car ready for adoption – Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania announced on their Facebook and Instagram pages that a cat that was thrown from a car is ready for adoption.

Ruth, an orange domestic long-hair cat, was an emergency intake at Animal Care Sanctuary after being thrown from a car. She had trouble walking when she was taken in and has recovered to the point that she is ready for her next big step, a forever home.

“We believe that Ruth was thrown out of a car at a local farm, not far from here. The person that found her actually posted her on Facebook last and found they hadn’t found any placement for her so when I reached out to the family to see if they still needed help and placement. We were happy to take on a case that needed some physical therapy before adoption.” Said Ashley Bartholomew, Director of Feline Care at Animal Care Sanctuary. “She was not able to use her back end, very well at all when she first came to us two weeks ago. She has made tremendous strides in her physical therapy and treatment, and we believe she’ll be ready for adoption in the next couple of weeks.”

To adopt Ruth, you can fill an adoption form here. Animal Care Sanctuary has many other cats, kittens, and dogs that are ready for a forever home. Use their website to search through their residents.

In-person and intakes adoptions are currently being done by appointment only, Animal Care Sanctuary asks that you wear a mask when at the facility.

Animal Care Sanctuary is one of the oldest no-kill shelters in the United States and typically has approximately 150 cats and 20-30 dogs in its care. Animals are rescued from all over the U.S. and ACS is an official rescue partner of Humane Society of the United States to help rescue dogs from dog meat farms in South Korea and animals from natural disasters areas in the U.S. So far, this year, ACS has adopted out over a thousand cats and dogs, breaking last year’s record in October.