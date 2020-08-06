Catholic Charities, EOP collecting school supplies; giveaway events scheduled

Pupils look on school supplies in a classroom at the Europeen school of Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 4, 2012, after the start of the new school year. AFP PHOTO/FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP PHOTO / Frederick FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) – Catholic Charities and the Economic Opportunity Program are collecting school supplies for local students and distributing it at two Back to School Kick-off events in Watkins Glen and Elmira.

Supplies needed include backpacks, colored pencils, and headphones.

Until August 24, the following businesses have partnered with Catholic Charities and EOP to offer drop off locations in Chemung and Schuyler Counties

• Empower Federal Credit Union, Elmira

• Ferrario Ford, Horseheads

• Mr. Panosian’s Famous Shoes, Elmira

• Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service, Horseheads

• SPCA, Elmira

• The Purple Iris Boutique, Horseheads

• Treu Office Supply & Furniture, Elmira

• Chemung Canal Trust Company, Montour Falls & Watkins Glen

• Famous Brands, Watkins Glen

• Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service, Odessa & Montour Falls

• Quinlan’s Pharmacy, Montour Falls

• The Hi-Lites, Watkins Glen

Donations will also be accepted at Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center (380 S Main

St, Elmira): Monday – Friday, 10am-Noon; Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry (112 10th

St, Watkins Glen): Tuesday and Friday, 9am-2pm, Thursday, Noon-4pm; and at The

Economic Opportunity Program (650 Baldwin St, Elmira): Monday-Thursday,

8:15am-5:45pm.

“We are deeply appreciative of our local businesses who make this Back to School

Drive a success every year,” stated Katie Rhodes, Development & Marketing

Coordinator at Catholic Charities. “With all of the uncertainty of this school year, we

still want our children in Chemung and Schuyler Counties to have something of their

very own that can help them learn, wherever that may be.”

The Back to School Kick-off Events will be held at the Schuyler County Highway

Department on August 28 and The Elmira Community Kitchen on September 2. Both

events require pre-registration by August 24 at noon for backpacks and school

supply starter kits. Registration is available at cs-cc.org.

These free events will be walk-up or drive-through.

For a full list of needed items and additional ways to donate, visit Catholic Charities’ website (cs-cc.org), email Katie Rhodes at Katie.Rhodes@dor.org or call 734.9784, ext. 2133.