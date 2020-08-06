Catholic Charities, EOP collecting school supplies; giveaway events scheduled

(WETM) – Catholic Charities and the Economic Opportunity Program are collecting school supplies for local students and distributing it at two Back to School Kick-off events in Watkins Glen and Elmira.
Supplies needed include backpacks, colored pencils, and headphones.
Until August 24, the following businesses have partnered with Catholic Charities and EOP to offer drop off locations in Chemung and Schuyler Counties
• Empower Federal Credit Union, Elmira
• Ferrario Ford, Horseheads
• Mr. Panosian’s Famous Shoes, Elmira
• Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service, Horseheads
• SPCA, Elmira
• The Purple Iris Boutique, Horseheads
• Treu Office Supply & Furniture, Elmira
• Chemung Canal Trust Company, Montour Falls & Watkins Glen
• Famous Brands, Watkins Glen
• Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service, Odessa & Montour Falls
• Quinlan’s Pharmacy, Montour Falls
• The Hi-Lites, Watkins Glen
Donations will also be accepted at Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center (380 S Main
St, Elmira): Monday – Friday, 10am-Noon; Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry (112 10th
St, Watkins Glen): Tuesday and Friday, 9am-2pm, Thursday, Noon-4pm; and at The
Economic Opportunity Program (650 Baldwin St, Elmira): Monday-Thursday,
8:15am-5:45pm.
“We are deeply appreciative of our local businesses who make this Back to School
Drive a success every year,” stated Katie Rhodes, Development & Marketing
Coordinator at Catholic Charities. “With all of the uncertainty of this school year, we
still want our children in Chemung and Schuyler Counties to have something of their
very own that can help them learn, wherever that may be.”
The Back to School Kick-off Events will be held at the Schuyler County Highway
Department on August 28 and The Elmira Community Kitchen on September 2. Both
events require pre-registration by August 24 at noon for backpacks and school
supply starter kits. Registration is available at cs-cc.org.
These free events will be walk-up or drive-through.
For a full list of needed items and additional ways to donate, visit Catholic Charities’ website (cs-cc.org), email Katie Rhodes at Katie.Rhodes@dor.org or call 734.9784, ext. 2133.