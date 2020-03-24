Catholic Charities food pantries remain open and stocked

(WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties has fully stocked pantries and emergency food boxes available for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the pantries’ current hours/services:

Samaritan Center Food Pantry

380 S. Main St, Elmira

607-734-4898

Call for needs other than food.

Pick up food during pantry hours at the side door (facing Mt. Zoar)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10am – 3:30pm

Tuesday: 10 am – 4 pm

(closed noon – 1pm)

Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.

Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry

112 10th St, Watkins Glen

607-535-2815

Call for needs other than food.

Pick up food during pantry hours at the pantry door

Hours: Tuesday, Friday: 9am – 2pm

Thursday: Noon – 4pm

Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.

Elmira Community Kitchen

Serving FREE TAKE OUT Meals available at the door.

Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays:

11:30am – 12:30pm

No meal on the last Saturday of March.

160 High Street, Elmira (in Saints Peter & Paul Church Community Center, near St. Joseph’s Hospital)

Anyone wishing to make a donation of food or cleaning supplies, should call the Pantries before stopping by. Arrangements will be made with Staff for drop-off. Donations may also be ordered and shipped to us via RightGift.

Monetary donations may be mailed to Catholic Charities, 215 E Church St, Elmira, NY 14901 or made online at cs-cc.org (click on COVID-19 Donations).