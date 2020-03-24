Catholic Charities food pantries remain open and stocked

(WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties has fully stocked pantries and emergency food boxes available for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the pantries’ current hours/services:
Samaritan Center Food Pantry
- 380 S. Main St, Elmira
- 607-734-4898
- Call for needs other than food.
- Pick up food during pantry hours at the side door (facing Mt. Zoar)
- Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 10am – 3:30pm
- Tuesday: 10 am – 4 pm
- (closed noon – 1pm)
- Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.
Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry
- 112 10th St, Watkins Glen
- 607-535-2815
- Call for needs other than food.
- Pick up food during pantry hours at the pantry door
- Hours: Tuesday, Friday: 9am – 2pm
- Thursday: Noon – 4pm
- Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.
Elmira Community Kitchen
- Serving FREE TAKE OUT Meals available at the door.
- Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:30pm – 5:30pm
- Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays:
- 11:30am – 12:30pm
- No meal on the last Saturday of March.
- 160 High Street, Elmira (in Saints Peter & Paul Church Community Center, near St. Joseph’s Hospital)
Anyone wishing to make a donation of food or cleaning supplies, should call the Pantries before stopping by. Arrangements will be made with Staff for drop-off. Donations may also be ordered and shipped to us via RightGift.
Monetary donations may be mailed to Catholic Charities, 215 E Church St, Elmira, NY 14901 or made online at cs-cc.org (click on COVID-19 Donations).
Right now, we want to help as many people as we can. We know people are scared. We know people are unsure of what’s going to happen next. But we are all in this together. We are providing pre-packed food boxes at both our Pantries and to go meals at the Elmira Community Kitchen. We encourage people to come see this week during our regular pantry hours so we can provide them with a box for their family. They don’t have to call ahead, just come down and maintain social distancing while they wait.”Katie E. Rhodes
Development & Marketing Coordinator, Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties