Catholic Charities holding Back to School supply drive & pickup events

(WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler is holding a Back to School supply drive to collect items for local students.

Requested items include colored pencils, crayons (24 pk), erasers, pocket folders (2 pockets), headphones, loose-leaf paper (wide rule), and pencil sharpeners,

New items may be dropped off at any of the locations listed below or purchased through the RightGift Wish List to be shipped directly to Catholic Charities for free. Those making orders through RightGift are asked to order by August 11.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS Buffalo Wild Wings, Horseheads Chapel Park (83 Personius Rd, Pine City): 9 am – 4 pm Chemung Canal Trust Company – Montour Falls & Watkins Glen locations Chemung County Library District – Big Flats Branch, Horseheads Branch, Steele Memorial Library, West Elmira Branch Famous Brands, Watkins Glen Mr. Panosian’s, Elmira Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service – Horseheads, Odessa & Montour Falls locations Purple Iris Boutique, Horseheads: Tuesday, 11 am – 4 pm, Thursday, 11 am – 6 pm, Friday & Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm Quinlan’s Pharmacy, Montour Falls Samaritan Center (380 S Main St, Elmira): Monday – Friday, 9 am-4 pm Schuyler Outreach (112 10th St, Watkins Glen): Tuesday & Friday, 9 am-2 pm, Thursday, Noon-4pm The Economic Opportunity Program (650 Baldwin St, Elmira): Monday-Thursday, 8:15 am-5:45 pm The Hi-Lites, Watkins Glen: Monday, 8 am – 11 am, Tuesday – Friday, 8 am – 3 pm Treu Office Supply, Elmira Visions Federal Credit Union – Watkins Glen location Watkins Glen Public Library



To receive a backup and supplies, parents must pre-register before attending a pick-up event.

Schuyler County residents can register on the Catholic Charities website for an Aug. 27 drive-thru/walk-up event from 2-3 p.m. at the Schuyler County Highway Department.

Items may also be picked up during Pantry Hours after the event (Tu & F: 9a-2pm; Th: noon-4pm). Backpacks that are not picked up by Sept. 3 at 2 pm will be given to other children.

Chemung County residents can register on the Catholic Charities website to pick up supplies on Aug. 31 from 3-5 p.m. at Elmira Economic Opportunity Program.

Backpacks that are not picked up by Sept. 8 at 3:30 pm from the Samaritan Center will be given to other children.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 607-734-9784.