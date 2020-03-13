Catholic Charities making changes during COVID-19 pandemic

(WETM) – Catholic Charities will be limiting the number of sick individuals visiting their pantries, kitchens, and offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations, other than monetary, food or cleaning supplies, are being suspended until further notice. Donations may be ordered through RightGift, which will be shipped directly to Catholic Charities.

Donations of cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, hand soap, and hand sanitizer are greatly needed.

At this time, we will continue to provide services to those in need, including our Community Kitchen. We are following the protocols provided by the CDC to assist with the health & safety of our staff and neighbors. We always clean and disinfect our locations, so we are increasing the frequency of that cleaning. We also have hand sanitizer available for staff and those who do come to see us. We will post updates on our social media channels and website. At this time, we continue to provide services to those in need. Catholic Charities

Items can be ordered online and shipped to our Samaritan Center for free via RightGift. If someone would like to order through other online sites, they can feel free and ship to 380 S Main St, Elmira, NY 14904.

Anyone with questions on what to order/what is needed can call 607-734-9784, ext. 2133 or email Katie.Rhodes@dor.org.