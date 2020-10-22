Catholic Charities presents 15th annual Empty Bowls luncheon virtually

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities presents the 15th annual Empty Bowls Event virtually for the first time on Thursday, October 29 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

This year, instead of having an in-person luncheon, each person who donates 40 dollars will pick up their bowl and gift certificate on Wednesday, October 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. When you pick up your bowl, you will receive a link to a Zoom call where then you can enjoy your lunch via video chat.

It is the largest fundraiser for Catholic Charities’ Emergency Services. This event is to raise awareness of the effects of hunger and poverty in the community. Their goal is to raise $20,000.

18 news spoke with Nancy Koons, Catholic Charities Executive Director about the impact hunger and homelessness have on our community even during Covid-19.

“So many things have changed with Covid from how we gather, how we socialize, and with so many things being stopped but what has not stopped in our community is hunger and homelessness, so that need is not only continuing but ever-increasing,” said Koons.

Catholic Charities has partnered with Barb & Mark McClure, owners of McClure’s NY Deli in Elmira to offer participants homemade soup through a gift certificate.

Tickets are $40 a person for lunch plus you receive a commemorative soup bowl created by local art students from Elmira College Art Club, Horseheads High Schoool, Corning Community College, and Notre Dame High School. The art students from Elmira College Art Club are Chris Longwell, Gene Carr, and Doug Holtgrewe.

To donate visit their website or call (607)734-9784.