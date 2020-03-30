Catholic Charities receives over $228K in grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler has received $228,337 from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to support five different programs in Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

Receiving the grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will allow Catholic Charities to continue to meet their mission of helping the most vulnerable in our communities. By addressing food insecurity and housing stability, along with providing care management and a health navigator, Catholic Charities is expanding services to meet the needs that our neighbors are facing. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler

Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, stated, “Mother Cabrini spent her life devoted to those who faced the greatest struggles, and the Foundation named in her honor is proudly carrying on her legacy. From supporting pediatric cardiac care units in children’s hospitals to expanding mental health services to enhancing immigrants’ access to services, our inaugural grants are already making a difference in communities across New York State.”

To learn more about the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, please visit www.cabrinihealth.org. To learn more about Catholic Charities, please visit www.cs-cc.org.