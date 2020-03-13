Catholic Charities receives HUD grant for homeless programs

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced over $118 million in grants to support local homeless assistance programs across the country.

In New York, HUD awarded $ 11,497,589 to local service providers and non-profits.

Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler County will receive $96,399 from that grant.

This round of HUD’s Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to approximately 630 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Earlier this year, HUD announced $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local programs working towards addressing the needs of homeless individuals and families. View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding.

“The path to self-sufficiency begins with a safe place to sleep and ultimately, an affordable place to call home,” said Secretary Carson. “These grants will help service providers across the Nation continue their work of reducing homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors. The Trump Administration is committed to lifting up all Americans and this announcement is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to empower this great nation through investing in our people.”

“The nearly $11.5 million in grants being awarded today to the Empire State by the Trump Administration further contributes to the already record level of funding aimed at reducing homelessness in New York,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Just this past January, HUD awarded nearly $215 million to New York because we recognize the importance of supporting New York’s local homeless assistance programs.”