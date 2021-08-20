Catholic Charities temporarily suspends overnight stays at shelter location, continues homeless service

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Effective immediately, Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler is temporarily suspending overnight stays at its College Ave Homeless Shelter due to staffing shortages.

“As entities across the country are dealing with staffing shortages, we at

Catholic Charities are also unfortunately short-staffed.” said Nancy Koons, Executive Director for Catholic Charities. “Many of our incredible staff have been working an extraordinary amount of additional hours, stepping up to fill in scheduling gaps,” she said.

However, we have to be good stewards of our valuable staffing resources and realize this cannot

be a long-term solution,” Koons said, “We are doing our due diligence to hire qualified staff and train them for these critical roles.”

If you are interested in employment at Catholic Charities, please visit their website, cs-cc.org, and click on “About.” There you will find a list of employment opportunities.

Anyone in need of shelter may call Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center at 607-734-4898 or come to the Samaritan Center at 380 S. Main St. in Elmira between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.

For emergency shelter needs after-hours, they may still go to 605 College Ave. in Elmira or call 607-732-5954.