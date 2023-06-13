ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Holy Family Catholic School is shutting its doors after this school year.

After 125 years, Father Scott Kubinski stated difficult times and several factors have caused this school to shut down permanently.

According to the school, The decline in enrollment numbers has been an ongoing trend. This past year there were 97 students in the school; seven years ago, there were 230 students. For the upcoming year, the enrollment is only in the 50’s.

“The parish is responsible for covering the cost of keeping the school open, and as you can imagine, that number has grown and has become a heavy burden on the parish. It’s not just about the money; it’s also about the development of the children,” said Kubinski.

He added, “A classroom of 5 limits their social development and enrollment matters. There were some valiant efforts by parents these past few months to try and increase enrollment, but the numbers did not improve.”

Melissa Swarthout Rinker, Mother of a student and Owner of Swarthout’s Bait & Tackle Shop, said, “Initially, when we found out, you know, early a couple of months ago, we were sad, but we were hopeful that we could stay in the school and that just by some miracle things would change.”

She added, “The staff at that school was amazing. I don’t know where these teachers are going, but I hope they go somewhere where their gifts will be appreciated.”

Kubinski ends with, “I am grateful for the many years Holy Family has served our community and especially thankful for the staff and the families who have remained committed to the school’s ministry all these years. The Diocese is committed to helping transfer those who wish to continue their time in Catholic Schools. And we, of course, continue our parish Faith Formation Program under the direction of Matt Murray.”