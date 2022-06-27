CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested for allegedly endangering a child after a dispute over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyler Pack, 28, of Catlin, N.Y, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Pack was involved in a domestic dispute and allegedly put a child in danger.

Pack was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class-A misdemeanor). He was released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Catlin Court at a later date.

Pack was previously arrested on a Child Endangerment charge in 2019 for allegedly leaving two young child home alone while he went to the store.