Catlin receives federal funding for new truck, snowplow

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Catlin will receive over $200,000 in federal rural development funding from the USDA Rural Development to purchase a new truck, according to Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding is part of over $1.3 million in federal rural development funding allocated across New York State.

Catlin will purchase a 2021 Western Star, 10-wheel truck with a snowplow and a dump body to replace an unreliable 2008 truck that has high mileage and high maintenance costs.

“Modernizing equipment and infrastructure is critical for public safety, and this federal funding will allow towns and villages across Upstate New York to improve their ability to deliver state-of-the-art community services from plowing to garbage removal to pedestrian safety,” said Senator Schumer. “We must ensure that our communities have the tools they need to maintain their equipment and infrastructure, especially in rural areas that depend on community resources. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue fighting to ensure rural communities across Upstate New York have the resources they need to build, protect, and maintain their equipment and infrastructure.”

“This critical investment will bring much needed infrastructure development to our rural community centers,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These federal dollars will strengthen local safety and sanitation standards, increase access to quality education, and support essential services for New Yorkers across the state. I will always fight for the resources our rural communities need to thrive.”