ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The opening performance of Cats at the Clemens Center has been rescheduled, according to theater officials.

The Clemens Center announced that the opening night performance of Andrew Lloyrd Webber’s hit musical has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 21 because of “unforeseen labor shortages”. This is the second show in the Clemens Center’s Broadway series to face schedule changes from labor shortages after Waitress was canceled in November.

The Clemens Center said all tickets for the April 18 performance will be honored at the April 21 show at 7:30 p.m. The Tuesday and Wednesday shows (April 19-20) will go on as planned.

Anyone with questions about their tickets can contact the Clemens Center Box Office at 607-734-8191.