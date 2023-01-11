SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County died from “Mixed Drug Toxicity”.

Specifically, the update from the Sheriff’s Office said both Nemier and Hryne had lethal mixtures of cocaine and fentanyl in their systems. Their deaths were deemed accidental.

The two were found in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor in the early afternoon on Nov. 17, 2022. Officials said the vehicle was located at the back of the complex.