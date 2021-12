FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released the cause of death for a man found deceased in Farmington Township.

State Police say the 64-year-old Middlebury Center man died of natural causes before he was found on Thornbottom Road on Nov. 28.

State Police did not release the identity of the victim, but said they believed he had only been along the road for about a day.