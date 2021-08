ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cayuga Health will be hosting the 25th annual World of Skills Job Fair at Hotel Ithaca in Ithaca, N.Y..

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon and will have 30 employers looking for qualified candidates to fill positions of need.

Job seekers have the chance to win a laptop that was refurbished and donated by Finger Lakes ReUse.

For more information about the job fair and what employers will be in attendance, visit www.tompkinsworkforceny.org