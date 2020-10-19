Cayuga Medical Center temporarily pauses visitation

ITHACA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, and in order to protect the safety of their patients, visitors, staff, and the communities they serve, Cayuga Medical Center is proactively putting visitor restrictions in place beginning today, Oct 19, at 7:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

The restrictions are as follows:

No visitors will be allowed entry to the hospital during a patient’s stay until the temporary restrictions are lifted.

Exceptions will be made when medically necessary (including deliveries at Cayuga Birthplace) or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life care.

With certain restrictions, Emergency Room (ER) patients may be accompanied by a single support person, however support persons may not accompany admitted patients into the inpatient hospital units.

Everyone entering the building will continue to be screened.

Cayuga Health understands this will be difficult for some patients and apologizes for the inconvenience.

They encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets, which the hospital has available for patient use, to facilitate communication with loved ones and patients in the hospital.