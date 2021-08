WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Rilee Kuparinen, 18, is wanted by the Watkins Glen Police Department in connection to a July 15 incident.

According to Watkins Glen Police, Kuparinen is wanted for criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kuparinen, contact the Watkins Glen PD at 607-535-7883, or anonymously message them on Facebook.