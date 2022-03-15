ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Looking for a way to help out the community? The Chemung Volunteer Action Corps is looking for volunteers to help build ramps for those in need.

The program is looking for anybody interested in building ramps for individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to mobility issues. People who are experienced in carpentry or construction and can take measurements and cut accurately are preferred.

Program coordinator Leah Sorensen says that “The work the CVAC Ramp Crew does is truly life-changing for those with mobility issues and is critical in allowing people to stay in their homes as long as they can, rather than having to move into a nursing home or other long-term care facility.” Since 2011 the volunteer ramp crew has built over 125 ramps in Chemung County.

Construction of the ramps is generally done from April to October. There is an application process to have a ramp installed. Applications can be requested by contacting the CCE Chemung office at (607)734-4453.

Applicants must own the home or have written permission from the homeowner in order to build, and applicants are typically responsible for the cost of building materials and any applicable permits.

You can sign up or request more info by emailing lps24@cornell.edu or calling (607)734-4453 during business hours.