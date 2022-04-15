BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County will offer a free class next month to learn how to protect yourself from identity theft.

The class will be held at the Dormann Library in Bath on May 25 from 6 – 7 p.m. The workshop will be led by CCE Steuben Financial Educator Nancy Reigelsperger who aims to teach attendees the specifics of how identity theft works and how to avoid it.

According to the announcement, topics that will be discussed include how thieves steal your information, examples of common scams and how to be preemptive in avoiding Identity theft.

The release states that “there were nearly 1.4 million reported cases of identity theft in 2020, with nearly one-third of those having been victims of identity theft before. Identity theft increased 53% from 2019 to 2020, and identity thieves used other people’s information to defraud state and federal government agencies out of an estimated $200-$500 billion last year alone”.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 607-664-2300. For more information on this and other financial classes, visit PutKnowledgeToWork.org.