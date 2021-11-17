CCE Steuben’s FLXGives project exceeds goal

PHOTO: The Langedorfer children meet at the new Community Park property. Left to right, youngest to oldest: Chris, Charlie, Joanne, Carol, Pete, Tom, Sue and Steve.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is pleased to announce that they have raised well over their goal for their FLXGives campaign for 2021 – Betty’s Dream.

The group raised a total of $15,680, with an initial goal of $13,000 for Betty’s Dream. Betty Langendorfer was a Master Gardener at CCE Steuben for many years. The Village of Bath is planning to create a community park on Betty’s former property along Haverling Street in Bath, including a dog park and a parking lot.

All eight of Betty’s children showed up in Bath on campaign day to rally the troops for the project. They shared multiple stories of their childhood playing on that property. They shared the background of how their father helped the Mossy Bank Park get its start, and now their mother’s legacy would remain in this Haverling Street property.

CCE Steuben created videos of 4-H members who love gardening and of a current Master Gardener who is an occupational therapist at the Bath VA Center. Incidentally, Betty had also worked at Bath VA as an occupational therapist.

There were fun stories about the family’s donkey named Nancy that used to bring up the tail of the annual Steuben County parade and that grazed on that Haverling Street property. These videos are available at https://bit.ly/thestorybehindbettysdream.

CCE Steuben wishes to thank all 129 donors who contributed to the 2021 FLXGives campaign.