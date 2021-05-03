CCU, Elmira Downtown Development announce $25,000 matching gift certificate program for Elmira-area small businesses

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Credit Union (CCU) and Elmira Downtown Development (EDD) announced Monday that CCU will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on gift certificate purchases to Elmira-area businesses through the Buy Now, Shop Later program.

Customers wishing to purchase a gift certificate may do so on the EDD’s website and CCU will automatically make a matching donation to that business, up to $50. For example, a business will receive $50 for a $25 gift certificate purchase. The match will run until the $25,000 in matching funds is exhausted.

“Buy Now Shop Later is an exciting initiative to encourage our community to support their favorite downtown businesses or discover new ones,” Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, EDD Executive Director. “Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes our community unique and supporting our local businesses at a time when they need it most. We are thrilled to have Corning Credit Union matching gift certificate purchases.”

“Corning Credit Union is always proud to support our local small businesses and we’re especially excited to announce this program that will directly inject cash into the Elmira-area small business community,” said Gary Grinnell, CCU President & CEO.

To purchase a gift certificate or view a list of participating businesses, visit Elmira Downtown Development‘s website. Gift certificates may also be purchased by phone by calling EDD at 607-734-0341.

The program is in conjunction with the start of National Small Business Week.