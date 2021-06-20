Celebrating Dad This Father’s Day

(WETM) – Father’s Day is here and the annual question of what dad wants is on the minds of many. However, after over a year of lockdown, dad’s say that if the pandemic has proved anything, it’s that family time means more than anything.

“[Just] being able to get together,” Mike Napolitano said. “I don’t need a tie.”

“Honestly, just spending time with my kids,” Rondale Williams added.

Experts say many dads are still working from home, so a gift they can use in the home office may be best. If dads back at the office, founder of Fluidstance Joel Heath recommended focusing on “physical flow” and “mental flow.”

“A flow card is just a beautiful tool that you can jot a note, and you can magnifies it anywhere, whether it’s on our slope or on the refrigerator,” Heath said. “It gives you enough movement to matter when you’re stuck in those places like your desk or on a zoom but not too much that impacts your keystroke productivity,” Heath said. “We just have to invest in the tools that give us the movement and the freedom to be the best we are.”