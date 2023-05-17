ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Beijing Garden is a familiar staple in Elmira and has been in business for over 37 years.

Opening in 1987 by Simon Woo, the Woo family managed to build a generational legacy.

“Were still going strong, and we try to help the community bringing back memories, you know, to a first date, the first-anniversary, first child being born, and grandchildren born, you know, and then they can look back and see Beijing garden,” said Dennis Woo, Owner of Beijing Garden.

According to the U.S. Department of State, this month is a chance to celebrate and honor the people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. We are paying tribute to the generations who have enriched and strengthened our nation.