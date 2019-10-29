Celebrating National Cat Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today we celebrate National Cat Day! It is always celebrated on October 29th and it’s the perfect day to give your favorite feline friends some extra love and attention.

In the video above, you can see cats owned by some WETM staff.

Awareness days such as this urge pet lovers to adopt from local shelters, which there are several around the area. It also serves as a reminder to get your pets spayed and neutered to help control the abandoned population.

Local shelters are full of cats and kittens in need of forever homes. All of them with unique personalities.