CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- April is National Volunteer Month dedicated to honoring volunteers in our community.

There are many opportunities to give back locally as we celebrate the month. Some of the opportunities include:

The Chemung County Volunteer Action Corps: helps find a match between your passion and needs within the community. You can visit their website or call 607-734-4161 to sign up and all ages are welcome.

Many opportunities are also offered through the Chemung County Department of the Aging and Long Term Care. More information on the programs available including descriptions can be found on the website or by calling 607-737-5520. Volunteer programs include an Advisory Council, Congregate Meal Program, Friendly Visitor/Telephone Reassurance Program, Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program, and the Senior Games.

These are just a few of the places you can volunteer locally.