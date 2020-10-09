Celebrating the new Animal Care Sanctuary facility

East Smithfield, Pa (WETM) – Ten years in the making and the brand new Animal Care Sanctuary has become a reality.

The past ten years have been full of planning, fundraising, grant writing, and community support.

18 News spoke with the Board president of the Animal Care Sanctuary on how it feels seeing the facility become a reality.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s it’s heart warming, it’s just amazing and it speaks volumes to the community and speaks volumes to the people who have supported us all over the country,” Ellen Feldman said.

The 1.77 million dollar facility is full of brand new kennels that have cement walls and indoor/outdoor access for the dogs. the cement walls are used instead of fencing, which will separate the dogs and reduce the noise. This decreases a lot of stress on the dogs which ultimetly makes them happier pups.

The kennel also features meet-and-greet rooms where individuals and families can meet with dogs privately in a home-like setting to better gauge whether the canine could be the right fit for them.

There is also a large cattery for cats of all ages to be adopted and cared for by the volunteers.

The clinic is new and improved and much larger. Originally the clinic was operated out of a cramped trailer but now with the large space the sanctuary is able to improve on the working conditions of our vet staff. Plus simply having much more space, multiple operating rooms will ensure quicker, more efficient procedures and improved care for both our rescues and our community seeking spay/neuter surgeries, wellness exams and vaccine administration.

To contact the Animal Care Sanctuary visit their website or follow them on Facebook.