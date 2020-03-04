Centerpiece of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative set to begin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Elmira is hiring HUNT Engineers to design the courtyard behind Centertown Parking Garage.

This comes after the city was awarded 10 million dollars by New York State, to bring restaurants, entertainment and more businesses downtown.

“This space is going to be absolutely gorgeous,” said Shaun Marks, Real Estate Developer and President of Sterling Property Management.

Clemens Square will be an area where people can come to enjoy food, music, and entertainment.

The goal of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is to bring back Elmira’s booming business industry.

“I think a lot of people focus on the flood of 1972. I think we had a lot of loss of business, but I think if you look around the city not only in this area but the city as a whole, we’ve seen so many projects and development that the city hasn’t seen in a number of years, ” said Mike Collins, City Manager of the city of Elmira.

Clemens Square consists of six stakeholders including Park Grove Realty, Sterling Group of MD, and the city of Elmira.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative has already begun other processes focusing on making Elmira beautiful.

The design of the courtyard is set to begin in late spring and hopes to be fully completed by next year.

“It will have a different look, a different feel, a different atmosphere,” said Collins.