ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira is currently working to restore the Centertown Parking Garage.

This week, a crew from the Building and Grounds Department is working on improvement projects around the parking garage. According to the City of Elmira, the crew is cleaning, painting, replacing lights, and more.

The 45-year-old Centertown Parking Garage has recently fallen into disrepair. This Gray Street structure has had problems with litter and graffiti, and parts of its façade are crumbling. This past April, all three of the garage’s elevators were broken.

According to the City of Elmira, the elevator at the back of the garage is in working order again, and the Building and Grounds Department is currently working on repairing the other two elevators.

This week’s repairs follow the city allocating about $1.3 million to restore the parking garage earlier this year. The funding came from the $10 million grant that the City of Elmira received from the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2019.