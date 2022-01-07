Cereal spilled across I-86 after tractor-trailers accident in Chemung County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Boxes of cereal and other food products were strewn across I-86 after a Wegmans tractor-trailer accident late Friday morning.

The boxes were across the snowy highway after the Wegmans truck and a second vehicle collided and went off the roadway headed westbound on I-86 around noon. The righthand side of the Wegmans appeared to be almost completely sheered off, leading to the cereal boxes being dumped onto the road.

Another tractor-trailer went off the road and over a guardrail on the right-hand side of the highway.

Traffic is being redirected off the highway onto CR 60 near Lowman.

Additional accidents were reported in Big Flats around noon and near Corning where a vehicle caught fire after colliding with a snowplow around 7:30 a.m.

The accidents came as the Southern Tier experienced its first significant snowfall of 2022 and, for the most part, all of this winter season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now