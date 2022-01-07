Cereal spilled across I-86 after tractor-trailers accident in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Boxes of cereal and other food products were strewn across I-86 after a Wegmans tractor-trailer accident late Friday morning.

The boxes were across the snowy highway after the Wegmans truck and a second vehicle collided and went off the roadway headed westbound on I-86 around noon. The righthand side of the Wegmans appeared to be almost completely sheered off, leading to the cereal boxes being dumped onto the road.

Another tractor-trailer went off the road and over a guardrail on the right-hand side of the highway.

Traffic is being redirected off the highway onto CR 60 near Lowman.

Additional accidents were reported in Big Flats around noon and near Corning where a vehicle caught fire after colliding with a snowplow around 7:30 a.m.

The accidents came as the Southern Tier experienced its first significant snowfall of 2022 and, for the most part, all of this winter season.