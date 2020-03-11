Chamber Chats: 2020 Business Expo and After Hours Mixer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Paul Thomas of the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce to talk about the upcoming 2020 Business Expo, and After Hours Mixer.

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Business Expo is scheduled for Wednesday, April, 1st at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The event will be from 4 -PM and Thomas says, that it’s like a pop-up mall, where businesses and service providers come together, sell product, introduce residents and business members to products that they produce and sell.”

Paul Thomas says that the Expo is a great opportunity to network, build new business relationships and learn about some of the unique products and services available in Schuyler County and surrounding areas.

Thomas says roughly 30 businesses and vendors are already signed up and that there is room for more, and information of that can be found at https://www.watkinsglenchamber.com/business-expo .

There will also be a raffle for items from each vendor as well as cash prize drawings and refreshments.