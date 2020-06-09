Chamber Chats: Business 2 Business Meet-Up ; Connecting Businesses to Help Businesses

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – On this month’s segment of ‘Chamber Chats’, with Paul Thomas… Matt and Paul talk about an upcoming event this Wednesday, June 10th. The event titled B2B Meet-Up: Connecting Businesses to Help Businesses.

The virtual B2B meet-up is an opportunity for businesses from Schuyler County as well as the Finger Lakes Region to come together and share ideas, opportunities, and work together to find new innovative ways to help their businesses thrive during these trying times.

Watkins Glen Chamber Executive Director Rebekah Carroll says, “During this time, it is more important than ever to provide ways for our business community to continue to support each other, to provide innovative ways to network, and to provide inspiration and hope to our community.”

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its next virtual B2B Meet Up event this Wednesday, June 10, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Agenda

2:00 – 2:05pm Moderator, Dusty Hewit, Founder, Long Run Communications

Welcoming Remarks

2:05 – 2:20pm Keynote Speaker: Carmella Hoffman, Sunset View Creamery

Observations From an Essential Business

2:20 – 2:50pm Round the Screen

2:50 – 3:00pm Skills Presenter: Marie Caroscio, Energy Solutions USA

UV Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) technologies.

3:00 – 3:10pm Inspirational Presenter: Delian Lincourt, Silver Key Yoga Studio

Tips for transiting back to work

3:10 – 3:15pm Rebekah Carroll, Executive Director Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce

Updates from the Chamber

3:15 – 3:30pm, Attendee Questions Answered