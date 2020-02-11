Chamber Chats: The 2020 Spark! Leadership Summit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Paul Thomas of the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce as part of this months ‘Chamber Chats’.

This month Thomas was in studio to talk about The 2020 Spark! Leadership Summit. The event will be held on March 3rd, at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel at 16 N. Franklin Street. Registration will be between 8:30-9:00 AM with welcoming remarks beginning shortly thereafter. The summit will run from 9AM – 5PM.

The summit offers a fresh take on leadership and management development to professionals from all industries across New York State. The summit will also be featuring a national keynote speaker, eight break-out sessions, a final general session, and the opportunity to network with up to 100 attendees.

A few of the seminar topics include Value of the Hub, Improving communications via storytelling, and just decide. Registration is open now through February 28th with the cost of attendance being $225 per person.

For more information visit the website below: https://www.watkinsglenchamber.com/spark

Thomas also wanted to thank the summit’s sponsors including Excellus Bluecross Blueshield who said with them the conference wouldn’t take place.