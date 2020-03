ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chamberlain Acres Garden Center is hosting the Spring Fever Hand Made Market on Saturday, February 7.

This is a one-day shopping experience to kick off the Spring season! Over 20 local artists have produced many items to sell like pottery, botanical textiles, jewelry, soaps, lotions, and more! Food, flowers, and coffee are also available at the shop.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 824 Broadway St, Elmira, New York 14904⁠.