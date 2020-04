ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - This week's episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, is about hair cuts, the Super Pink Moon, thanking the twin tiers, and many people are baking while being stuck at home.

Hair salons are not open so people are having to get creative to keep their hair looking good. Two brothers decided to give each other a haircut. One of the brothers wanted an "old man hair cut" and that is what his brother gave him. Leaving the top of his head completely shaved off in a circle and leaving hair around the circle.