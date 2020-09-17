Changes to vehicle access at Schuyler Hospital during paving

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital has announced changes to vehicle access while their main parking lot is paved the week of September 21, 2020.

On Monday and Tuesday, September 21-22, 2020, all traffic to the main parking lot must enter north of Seneca View, via Belle Cornell Drive, and drive around to the front of the hospital by the access road behind the Emergency Department. Parking will be limited.

Those scheduled for COVID-19 testing at the hospital on Monday should note that testing will be relocated for that day only to the north side of the Emergency Department, under the canopy. Enter via Belle Cornell Drive and follow the signs to the testing location.

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 23-24, 2020, all traffic to the main parking lot may enter via Steuben Street, but parking will be limited.

If you have questions or need assistance with access from the parking lot, contact Schuyler Hospital at (607) 535-7121 or email info@schuylerhospital.org.