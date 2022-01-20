Check Out Hunger 2022 Kicking Off End of January

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Check Out Hunger 2022 Campaign is almost back.

Check Out Hunger is an annual community-wide fundraiser at local grocery stores to collect donations to help with hunger in the area. There also is an option to support virtually by donating through the virtual food drive. The virtual food drive gives people the option to “scan” virtual food. The food is assigned a price based on how much the donation would cost and how many meals the donation would provide. There is also an option to donate a portion of your choosing by “scanning” a virtual gift card and choosing the price.

Shoppers can help by donating to the following stores through the following dates.

Jubilee Foods: Sunday, January 23rd – February 26th.

Save-A-Lot: Sunday, January 23rd – February 26th

Tops Friendly Markets: Sunday, January 23rd – February 12th

Wegmans: Sunday, January 30th – March 12th

With the help of a partnership with Feeding Amerca, the Food Bank can use certain donation amounts for exponential impact.

$5 – Allows Food Bank to acquire $28 worth of food

$3 – provides a child in the BackPack program with meals for one weekend

$2 – Provides 6 meals to neighbors in need

In 2021, Check Out Hunger provided more than 747,360 meals to our neighbors in need throughout the Southern Tier. For more information or to donate to the virtual food drive go to https://www.foodbankst.org/check-out-hunger/.