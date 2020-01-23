Check Out Hunger Campaign kicking off

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Anchor Matt Paddock was joined in the studio this morning by Katherine Strawser from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to talk about this year’s ‘Check Out Hunger’ Campaign.

Check Out Hunger is an annual community-wide fundraiser at local grocery stores to collect donations to help with hunger in the area.

Shoppers can help by donating to the following stores through the following dates.

Jubilee Foods: Sunday, January 27th – Saturday, February 23rd.

Save-A-Lot: Sunday, January 27th – March, 2nd

Tops Friendly Markets: Sunday, January 27th – Saturday, February 16th

Wegmans: Sunday, February 3rd – Saturday, March 2nd

With the help of a partnership with Feeding Amerca, the Food Bank can use certain donation amounts for exponential impact.

$5 – Allows Food Bank to acquire $28 worth of food

$3 – provides a child in the BackPack program with meals for one weekend

$2 – Provides 6 meals to neighbors in need

In the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 5 children live at or below the federal poverty line and may be at risk of food insecurity.

More than 72,500 people in the Southern Tier live with food insecurity and may struggle to access affordable, healthy food. In 2019 alone Food Bank distributed more than 10.9 million meals with shoppers donating more than $274,000.