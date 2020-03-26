Check Out Hunger campaign raises nearly $280K for Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Shoppers throughout the Southern Tier donated $279,757.41 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier during this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign, $5,000 more than last year.

The campaign will help provide more than 839,00 meals for people struggling with hunger.

This is the 26th year that the Food Bank has partnered with local grocery stores for Check Out

Hunger.

Tops and Wegmans stores in the Food Bank’s six-county service area, as well as Save-A-Lot in Elmira and Horseheads Jubilee, participated.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful grocery partners and their generous customers for their

continued support,” said Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern

Tier. “Fundraisers like Check Out Hunger help to ensure that more people in the Southern Tier have full pantries and happier, healthier lives.”

All donations made during Check Out Hunger stay within the community. In the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 people are considered food insecure and may struggle to access affordable, healthy food.