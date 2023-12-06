ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Check Out Hunger event, in participation with Wegmans, received more than 603,171 meal donations this year.

The event ran from Oct. 25 until Nov. 29 at Wegmans stores throughout the Southern Tier. For the duration of the campaign, Wegmans shoppers were able to donate $2, $3 or $5 to help provide meals for those in the community who are in need. Wegmans stores in Corning, Elmira, Hornell, Ithaca and Johnson City participated in the event.

To celebrate this year’s success, the Food Bank will be hosting a GratiTOUR event on Thursday, Dec. 7, where Food Bank staff will be visiting each store in the region to celebrate the cashier that raised the most, as well as the store as a whole. The Food Bank will also announce the store totals and the winning store throughout the day.