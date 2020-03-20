Chemung Canal adjusting services at various locations

(WETM) – Chemung Canal has released a list of locations whose services will be adjusting due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, during their normal Saturday banking hours, temporarily operating through their drive-up window only:

Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

Bath: 410 W. Morris St.

Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

Corning: 149 W. Market St.

Cortland: 1094 Highway 222

Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

Horseheads: 29 Arnot Road

Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

Owego: 203 Main St.

Towanda, PA: 304 Main St.

Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

Waverly: 405 Chemung St.

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, during their normal Saturday banking hours, as full service offices:

Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.



Beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, during their normal business hours, operating through their drive-up window only, until further notice:

Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

Bath: 410 W. Morris St.

Big Flats: 437 Maple Ave.

Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

Corning: 149 W. Market St.

Cortland: 1094 Highway 222

Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

Horseheads: 29 Arnot Road

Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

Owego: 203 Main St.

Owego: 1054 State Route 17C

Towanda: 304 Main St.

Troy: 159 Canton St.

Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

Waverly: 405 Chemung St.

Beginning on Monday, March 21, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, during their normal business hours, as full service offices:

Elmira: The Main Office, 1 Chemung Canal Plaza

Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.

The following branch offices continue to be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:

Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

Binghamton: 127 Court St.

Elmira: 628 W. Church St.

Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

“We have re-evaluated our branching situation based on client demand, staff availability, our desire to increase a greater social distance between our staff and clients, and in an effort to reduce the density of our staff within our offices,” according to Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO of Chemung Canal Trust Company. “As we interpret the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the federal and state governments, we believe these temporary changes will provide our clients with access to the essential banking services they need, while providing a responsible work environment for our staff,” Tomson added. “We know these changes may cause some inconvenience for our customers and our staff, but we believe they will help reduce potential exposure to this virus,” Tomson said.

The bank’s website (www.chemungcanal.com) and mobile banking app will remain fully functional, allowing clients the ability to complete transactions and access their accounts 24/7. Clients with questions are encouraged to call the bank’s contact center: (800) 836-3711.

“These are challenging times for our clients, the communities we serve, and our country. We remain committed to continuing to serve as a trusted financial advisor to our clients. We are continually updating our website (www.chemungcanal.com) and our social media sites (Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram) with information on how we can be of assistance to our clients and the community during these difficult days,” Tomson said.

The bank indicated that it cannot rule out future changes to branch locations and hours. A full list of the bank’s updated branch schedule is now posted on its website.