ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Our long regional nightmare is over.

The Chemung Canal clock is spinning again after several days of being stuck. The repairs were made early Monday morning to the joy of everyone in the area.

Chemung Canal Senior Vice President & Director of Marketing Mike Wayne told 18 News that a part had to be ordered to fix the clock.

“You never know how many people are looking at it until it stops working!”