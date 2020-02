ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You never know how much you rely on something until it stops working.

Drivers and pedestrians in downtown Elmira often look towards the Chemung Canal clock for the time and temperature. On Wednesday, the clock that has been spinning for years came to a halt.

Chemung Canal Senior Vice President & Director of Marketing Mike Wayne tells 18 News that a part has been ordered to fix the clock.

“You never know how many people are looking at it until it stops working!”