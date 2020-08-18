Chemung Canal closing Big Flats branch, no job losses expected

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung Canal Trust Company announced Tuesday that it will be closing its Maple Street office in Big Flats and consolidating into its Arnot Road Office.

The bank says no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the consolidation.

The Big Flats office has been closed since April 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed until the official consolidation date of Nov. 20, 2020.

Customers of the office will receive communications from the bank regarding details of the transition.

In addition to the Arnot Road Office, the bank operates offices in Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Elmira and Southport. Additionally, customers may continue utilizing the bank’s many digital banking channels to access their accounts 24/7, including Mobile Banking, Web Banking, ATMs and Telephone Banking.